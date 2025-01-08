Cyber Attack Strains U.S.-China Relations

In a stern address, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen highlighted the gravity of a cyber attack on U.S. Treasury workstations, allegedly orchestrated by Chinese state-sponsored actors. She expressed her concerns about its negative effect on U.S.-Chinese relations.

Yellen conveyed these points during a virtual discussion with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, underscoring the issue's significance. The cyber attack emerged as a critical topic of debate, casting a shadow over bilateral relations.

The Treasury Department plans to brief lawmakers on the incident, aiming to counter cyber threats from China and other countries more effectively. This step indicates a robust stance on safeguarding national cybersecurity interests.

