Cyber Attack Strains U.S.-China Relations
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed serious concerns over a cyber attack by Chinese state-sponsored actors on Treasury workstations. During a virtual meeting with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, Yellen emphasized the impact on U.S.-China relations and announced upcoming briefings for lawmakers.
- Country:
- United States
In a stern address, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen highlighted the gravity of a cyber attack on U.S. Treasury workstations, allegedly orchestrated by Chinese state-sponsored actors. She expressed her concerns about its negative effect on U.S.-Chinese relations.
Yellen conveyed these points during a virtual discussion with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, underscoring the issue's significance. The cyber attack emerged as a critical topic of debate, casting a shadow over bilateral relations.
The Treasury Department plans to brief lawmakers on the incident, aiming to counter cyber threats from China and other countries more effectively. This step indicates a robust stance on safeguarding national cybersecurity interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
From vulnerabilities to vitality: Cloud cybersecurity in developing Nations
Emerging markets in the crosshairs: Why cybersecurity is an economic imperative?
Myanmar Tightens Grip: New Cybersecurity Law Raises Alarm
China Condemns US Sanctions on Cybersecurity Firm Over Hacking Allegations
IoCs under the microscope: Enhancing cybersecurity through timely intelligence