A Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine has resulted in the deaths of at least 13 civilians and injuries to approximately 30 others, according to local officials. Footage shared on the Telegram channel of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy depicted the harrowing scene.

Zelenskyy condemned the brutal nature of such attacks and reiterated the need for security guarantees to prevent further Russian aggression. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces struck a fuel depot in Russia, significantly disrupting logistical operations vital for Russian aviation striking Ukraine.

In response, Russian authorities have been forced to adjust their strategic logistics, reflecting the ongoing tensions. The conflict, Europe's largest since World War II, continues to evolve with each side employing strategic measures to gain the upper hand.

