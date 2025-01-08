Left Menu

Tragedy in Zaporizhzhia: Russia's Lethal Missile Attack

A Russian missile attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, killed 13 civilians and injured 30. President Zelenskyy highlighted the tragedy's brutality and called for security assurances to deter further aggression. Ukraine also targeted an oil depot in Russia, disrupting logistics crucial for Russia's military actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 08-01-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 22:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine has resulted in the deaths of at least 13 civilians and injuries to approximately 30 others, according to local officials. Footage shared on the Telegram channel of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy depicted the harrowing scene.

Zelenskyy condemned the brutal nature of such attacks and reiterated the need for security guarantees to prevent further Russian aggression. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces struck a fuel depot in Russia, significantly disrupting logistical operations vital for Russian aviation striking Ukraine.

In response, Russian authorities have been forced to adjust their strategic logistics, reflecting the ongoing tensions. The conflict, Europe's largest since World War II, continues to evolve with each side employing strategic measures to gain the upper hand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

