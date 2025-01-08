Biden Reflects on Legacy and Concerns Amid Political Landscape

In an exclusive interview with USA Today, outgoing President Joe Biden expressed uncertainties about serving another four years, just days before his term concludes. He admitted doubts about his vigor to serve another term while reflecting on the political landscape as he departs the office.

Biden revealed he hadn't decided on potential preemptive pardons for political figures targeted by his successor, Donald Trump. The President noted hopes to discourage Trump from going after political opponents during their Oval Office meeting, though he was unsure of Trump's intentions.

Biden also addressed concerns about misinformation, specifically regarding the misrepresentation by Trump of an immigrant's involvement in a New Orleans attack. Biden's remarks underscore ongoing challenges and personal reflections as his presidency ends.

