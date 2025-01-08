Left Menu

Pedro Sánchez Criticizes Elon Musk's Political Influence in Europe

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez criticized Elon Musk for allegedly using his wealth to influence European politics and support far-right movements. Sánchez described Musk's actions as a threat to progressive values, particularly noting his backing of the far-right Alternative for Germany party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 08-01-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 23:27 IST
Pedro Sánchez Criticizes Elon Musk's Political Influence in Europe
Sánchez
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has joined a chorus of European leaders in criticizing tech mogul Elon Musk. Sánchez, a prominent socialist figure, voiced concerns that Musk, a staunch supporter of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, is exerting undue influence on European politics. The criticism was part of a speech in Madrid.

Sánchez accused Musk of opposing liberal values and promoting far-right ideologies. Without naming Musk directly, he suggested that the billionaire backs movements that threaten democratic institutions and spread hate. Sánchez's comments were made during an event marking the 50th anniversary of Spanish dictator Francisco Franco's death.

Musk's involvement in European politics has been notable, particularly his endorsement of Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany party. He has also drawn attention to social issues in Spain through his social media activity, sparking responses from Spanish officials who caution against his influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025