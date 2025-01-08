Pedro Sánchez Criticizes Elon Musk's Political Influence in Europe

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has joined a chorus of European leaders in criticizing tech mogul Elon Musk. Sánchez, a prominent socialist figure, voiced concerns that Musk, a staunch supporter of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, is exerting undue influence on European politics. The criticism was part of a speech in Madrid.

Sánchez accused Musk of opposing liberal values and promoting far-right ideologies. Without naming Musk directly, he suggested that the billionaire backs movements that threaten democratic institutions and spread hate. Sánchez's comments were made during an event marking the 50th anniversary of Spanish dictator Francisco Franco's death.

Musk's involvement in European politics has been notable, particularly his endorsement of Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany party. He has also drawn attention to social issues in Spain through his social media activity, sparking responses from Spanish officials who caution against his influence.

