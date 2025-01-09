Left Menu

BJP Delhi Unit Gears Up for Assembly Elections

BJP chief JP Nadda is set to assess the party's election readiness in Delhi on Thursday, engaging with the state election committee and other panels. With elections scheduled for February, BJP has announced 29 candidates, while finalizing its manifesto amidst rival promises by AAP and Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 00:16 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 00:16 IST
BJP Delhi Unit Gears Up for Assembly Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP President JP Nadda is scheduled to evaluate the poll readiness of the party's Delhi unit on Thursday. He will conduct meetings with the state election committee and other election panels, party leaders have stated.

The elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly are slated for February 5, with the counting set for February 8. So far, the BJP has announced candidates for 29 out of the 70 constituencies.

The ruling AAP and Congress have already made poll promises, including financial allowances for women, while the Congress has promised a Rs 25 lakh health insurance scheme if elected. A senior BJP leader revealed that the party manifesto is nearly complete and pending approval from the national leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025