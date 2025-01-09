BJP Delhi Unit Gears Up for Assembly Elections
BJP chief JP Nadda is set to assess the party's election readiness in Delhi on Thursday, engaging with the state election committee and other panels. With elections scheduled for February, BJP has announced 29 candidates, while finalizing its manifesto amidst rival promises by AAP and Congress.
BJP President JP Nadda is scheduled to evaluate the poll readiness of the party's Delhi unit on Thursday. He will conduct meetings with the state election committee and other election panels, party leaders have stated.
The elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly are slated for February 5, with the counting set for February 8. So far, the BJP has announced candidates for 29 out of the 70 constituencies.
The ruling AAP and Congress have already made poll promises, including financial allowances for women, while the Congress has promised a Rs 25 lakh health insurance scheme if elected. A senior BJP leader revealed that the party manifesto is nearly complete and pending approval from the national leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
