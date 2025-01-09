Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Chad as Gunfire Echoes Near Presidential Palace

Gunshots were heard near Chad's presidential palace in N'Djamena, leaving residents anxious. The situation was reported under control by Infrastructure Minister Aziz Mahamat Saleh, but the source of gunfire was unclear. This follows elections, expected to bolster President Deby Itno's power, amidst democratic concerns.

Amidst rising tensions in Chad, multiple gunshots echoed near the presidential palace in N'Djamena on Wednesday evening, according to local residents. Despite the sounds of gunfire, Infrastructure Minister Aziz Mahamat Saleh assured the public that the situation was firmly under control.

The incidents come soon after recent parliamentary elections intended to restore democratic governance. However, these elections were marked by a boycott from the main opposition, leaving the outcome uncertain and still pending announcement. Analysts speculate the polling may further cement President Mahamat Deby Itno's hold on power.

Deby Itno, who became a military ruler following his father's death in 2021, already faced skepticism when he won a presidential election deemed not credible by international observers. The recent gunfire near the seat of power only adds to the prevailing uncertainty and unrest in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

