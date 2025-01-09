Britain Launches Sanctions to Combat Human Smuggling

Britain is introducing a new sanctions regime aimed at dismantling the illegal migration networks profiting from smuggling thousands of people into the country each year, the government announced on Wednesday. Facing political pressure to reduce the number of people arriving in small boats from France, new laws will complement other reforms to target trafficking gangs.

Interior Minister Yvette Cooper stated, "With these new sanctions, we will target those profiting off putting lives at risk and disrupt the gangs' finances, making it harder for them to operate." Foreign Minister David Lammy will detail the policy in a speech on Thursday, showcasing a unified approach between the foreign and interior ministries.

The government plans to implement the sanctions framework by year's end, allowing authorities to block entry, freeze assets, and penalize business dealings with targeted individuals. However, the exact number of people who could be sanctioned remains unclear. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, elected in July, shifted focus from deportations to Rwanda to dismantling human trafficking gangs after scrapping previous policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)