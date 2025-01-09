Left Menu

Britain Launches Sanctions to Combat Human Smuggling

The British government announced new sanctions targeting human smuggling networks facilitating illegal immigration. The measures aim to disrupt smugglers' finances by freezing assets and banning entry. This strategy aligns with efforts to dismantle trafficking operations and reduce small boat arrivals from France.

London | Updated: 09-01-2025 04:00 IST

  • United Kingdom

Britain is introducing a new sanctions regime aimed at dismantling the illegal migration networks profiting from smuggling thousands of people into the country each year, the government announced on Wednesday. Facing political pressure to reduce the number of people arriving in small boats from France, new laws will complement other reforms to target trafficking gangs.

Interior Minister Yvette Cooper stated, "With these new sanctions, we will target those profiting off putting lives at risk and disrupt the gangs' finances, making it harder for them to operate." Foreign Minister David Lammy will detail the policy in a speech on Thursday, showcasing a unified approach between the foreign and interior ministries.

The government plans to implement the sanctions framework by year's end, allowing authorities to block entry, freeze assets, and penalize business dealings with targeted individuals. However, the exact number of people who could be sanctioned remains unclear. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, elected in July, shifted focus from deportations to Rwanda to dismantling human trafficking gangs after scrapping previous policies.

