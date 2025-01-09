Britain Launches Sanctions to Combat Human Smuggling
The British government announced new sanctions targeting human smuggling networks facilitating illegal immigration. The measures aim to disrupt smugglers' finances by freezing assets and banning entry. This strategy aligns with efforts to dismantle trafficking operations and reduce small boat arrivals from France.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain is introducing a new sanctions regime aimed at dismantling the illegal migration networks profiting from smuggling thousands of people into the country each year, the government announced on Wednesday. Facing political pressure to reduce the number of people arriving in small boats from France, new laws will complement other reforms to target trafficking gangs.
Interior Minister Yvette Cooper stated, "With these new sanctions, we will target those profiting off putting lives at risk and disrupt the gangs' finances, making it harder for them to operate." Foreign Minister David Lammy will detail the policy in a speech on Thursday, showcasing a unified approach between the foreign and interior ministries.
The government plans to implement the sanctions framework by year's end, allowing authorities to block entry, freeze assets, and penalize business dealings with targeted individuals. However, the exact number of people who could be sanctioned remains unclear. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, elected in July, shifted focus from deportations to Rwanda to dismantling human trafficking gangs after scrapping previous policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- sanctions
- migration
- networks
- smuggling
- trafficking
- policies
- immigration
- government
- gangs
ALSO READ
ED probing role of Canadian colleges, Indian entities in human trafficking
UP Police bust cattle smuggling racket in Bhadohi, 8 arrested
ED Uncovers Major Human Trafficking Network Involving Over 250 Canadian Colleges
Punjab Farmers Rally for 'Punjab Bandh' in Protest Against Government Policies
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus