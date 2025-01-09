Rising Tensions: Trump's Expansionist Agenda Sparks Global Reactions

The Kremlin on Thursday addressed concerns over Russia's strategic national interests in the Arctic following controversial remarks by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. These remarks included the potential acquisition of Greenland and Canada as part of an expansionist agenda.

President-elect Trump, poised to take office on January 20, hinted at possible military or economic actions to pursue control over the Panama Canal and Greenland, reflecting his broader ambitions since winning the November election. Trump's ideas of incorporating Canada as a U.S. state, along with renaming the Gulf of Mexico, have drawn scrutiny.

Russia, possessing the largest Arctic coastline, is observing the unfolding situation closely. According to spokesman Peskov, the Arctic remains pivotal to Russia's national interests, underscoring the desire to maintain peace and stability. Meanwhile, Trump's historic remarks about the territorial ambitions, which harken back to centuries past, have prompted a muted reaction from European countries, wary of the implications on international law and borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)