Meloni Confident in Trump's Ukraine Strategy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed confidence that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump would not withdraw from Ukraine and would maintain a balance of diplomacy and deterrence. Meloni has shown strong support for Ukraine, frequently engaging with Trump to discuss strategic approaches to the ongoing conflict.

Rome | Updated: 09-01-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 17:05 IST
Giorgia Meloni
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in a recent news conference, assured that she did not expect U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to withdraw from engagement with Ukraine. As Trump prepares to take office this month, Meloni believes Trump will aim to strike a balance between diplomacy and deterrence regarding the situation in Ukraine.

During his campaign, Trump pledged that he could resolve the Ukraine war within 24 hours of taking office, yet he has made minimal progress toward achieving this goal. Meloni continues to strongly support Ukraine's position, emphasizing her willingness to back Kyiv's decisions in the conflict with Moscow.

Meloni is viewed as an ally of Trump, highlighted by their recent meeting in Florida. The Italian leader is navigating diplomatic channels to ensure continuous support for Ukraine, maintaining her country's firm stance while also fostering her relationship with the incoming U.S. administration.

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

