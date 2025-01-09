Meloni Eyes Trump's Inauguration

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has been invited to attend the inauguration of Donald Trump as President of the United States on January 20.

While expressing her strong interest in attending the high-profile event, Meloni stated that she is evaluating her schedule to determine if she can be present.

Speaking at a news conference, Meloni said, "If I can, I will happily go," highlighting her enthusiasm for the occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)