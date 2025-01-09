Meloni Eyes Trump's Inauguration
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced her invitation to Donald Trump's presidential inauguration. She expressed her eagerness to attend the event scheduled for Jan. 20, while still resolving her availability. Meloni conveyed her willingness to participate given her circumstances allow it.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has been invited to attend the inauguration of Donald Trump as President of the United States on January 20.
While expressing her strong interest in attending the high-profile event, Meloni stated that she is evaluating her schedule to determine if she can be present.
Speaking at a news conference, Meloni said, "If I can, I will happily go," highlighting her enthusiasm for the occasion.
