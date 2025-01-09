Left Menu

Ouattara Hints at 2025 Ivory Coast Election Bid

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara hinted at seeking re-election, emphasizing his good health and readiness to serve. Although his party supports his potential candidacy for the 2025 election, no formal decision has been made. Ouattara's desire to run contrasts with his previous suggestion to retire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 17:15 IST
Ouattara Hints at 2025 Ivory Coast Election Bid

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara has signaled his intention to pursue another term in office, stating his readiness to serve provided his party formalizes his candidacy for the nation's 2025 election.

Despite earlier indications of retirement, Ouattara, now 83, highlighted his robust health and commitment to leadership at a diplomatic event in Abidjan, marking his strongest inclination to date toward continue service.

The ruling party has informally supported his potential bid, yet a formal nomination process remains pending as the 2025 election approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025