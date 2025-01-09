Ouattara Hints at 2025 Ivory Coast Election Bid

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara has signaled his intention to pursue another term in office, stating his readiness to serve provided his party formalizes his candidacy for the nation's 2025 election.

Despite earlier indications of retirement, Ouattara, now 83, highlighted his robust health and commitment to leadership at a diplomatic event in Abidjan, marking his strongest inclination to date toward continue service.

The ruling party has informally supported his potential bid, yet a formal nomination process remains pending as the 2025 election approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)