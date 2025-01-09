Ouattara Hints at 2025 Ivory Coast Election Bid
Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara hinted at seeking re-election, emphasizing his good health and readiness to serve. Although his party supports his potential candidacy for the 2025 election, no formal decision has been made. Ouattara's desire to run contrasts with his previous suggestion to retire.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 17:15 IST
Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara has signaled his intention to pursue another term in office, stating his readiness to serve provided his party formalizes his candidacy for the nation's 2025 election.
Despite earlier indications of retirement, Ouattara, now 83, highlighted his robust health and commitment to leadership at a diplomatic event in Abidjan, marking his strongest inclination to date toward continue service.
The ruling party has informally supported his potential bid, yet a formal nomination process remains pending as the 2025 election approaches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement