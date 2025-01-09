Musk's Political Endeavors Stir EU Concerns
Elon Musk's hosting of Alice Weidel from the far-right AfD party on his X platform draws EU scrutiny under the Digital Services Act (DSA) amid concerns over misinformation. The DSA aims to curb illegal online activities, with X's measures to combat misinformation already under investigation.
Elon Musk's expected dialogue with Alice Weidel, leader of Germany's far-right AfD party, on his X platform has attracted significant attention from the European Commission. The conversation is being monitored for potential misinformation dissemination ahead of Germany's election next month.
The European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA) targets illegal content such as hate speech and electoral manipulation. Musk's X is under investigation for its effectiveness in combating misinformation, having been the first company scrutinized under DSA guidelines last December.
Musk's political endorsements, including support for the AfD, have caused disquiet in Germany, where mainstream parties view the AfD as extremist. The DSA aims to enforce compliance among major platforms, with stiff penalties for violations. EU officials assert the DSA's robustness in handling challenges posed by figures like Musk.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unmasking Misinformation: The Nitin Gadkari Viral Video Controversy
Mamata Banerjee Denounces Misinformation in Sandeshkhali Amidst Development Push
Chennai Police Warn Against Misinformation on Anna University Case
Online Misinformation: A Threat to Victims and Public Safety
Supreme Court Addresses Media Misinformation on Dallewal's Fast