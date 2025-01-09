Left Menu

Musk's Political Endeavors Stir EU Concerns

Elon Musk's hosting of Alice Weidel from the far-right AfD party on his X platform draws EU scrutiny under the Digital Services Act (DSA) amid concerns over misinformation. The DSA aims to curb illegal online activities, with X's measures to combat misinformation already under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 18:28 IST
Elon Musk's expected dialogue with Alice Weidel, leader of Germany's far-right AfD party, on his X platform has attracted significant attention from the European Commission. The conversation is being monitored for potential misinformation dissemination ahead of Germany's election next month.

The European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA) targets illegal content such as hate speech and electoral manipulation. Musk's X is under investigation for its effectiveness in combating misinformation, having been the first company scrutinized under DSA guidelines last December.

Musk's political endorsements, including support for the AfD, have caused disquiet in Germany, where mainstream parties view the AfD as extremist. The DSA aims to enforce compliance among major platforms, with stiff penalties for violations. EU officials assert the DSA's robustness in handling challenges posed by figures like Musk.

