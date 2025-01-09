Musk's Political Endeavors Stir EU Concerns

Elon Musk's expected dialogue with Alice Weidel, leader of Germany's far-right AfD party, on his X platform has attracted significant attention from the European Commission. The conversation is being monitored for potential misinformation dissemination ahead of Germany's election next month.

The European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA) targets illegal content such as hate speech and electoral manipulation. Musk's X is under investigation for its effectiveness in combating misinformation, having been the first company scrutinized under DSA guidelines last December.

Musk's political endorsements, including support for the AfD, have caused disquiet in Germany, where mainstream parties view the AfD as extremist. The DSA aims to enforce compliance among major platforms, with stiff penalties for violations. EU officials assert the DSA's robustness in handling challenges posed by figures like Musk.

(With inputs from agencies.)