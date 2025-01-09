Left Menu

Delhi Political Dance: Congress vs. AAP

With anti-incumbency pressures, Delhi's AAP faces political challenges as Congress declares no alliance stance. City Congress chief Devender Yadav voiced efforts against Kejriwal's leadership, questioning new approaches and criticizing lack of support statements from INDIA bloc allies. The Congress aims for a strong independent stand and appeal to voters.

As Delhi's political landscape heats up, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contends with growing anti-incumbency sentiment, prompting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to seek alliances. However, Congress leader Devender Yadav firmly declared on Thursday that his party would not form any partnership with AAP.

Kejriwal, amid concerns about losing his stronghold, broached the topic of reserving spots for the capital's Jat community in the Central OBC list, a move Yadav deemed purely politicking. The Congress party, meanwhile, focuses on fielding formidable contenders like Sandeep Dikshit against Kejriwal, fostering confidence among voters.

Despite claims of individual alliance members supporting AAP, no official endorsement has emerged. Yadav believes the Congress's strategic campaign, including initiatives like Nyay Yatra, is resonating with voters disenchanted with both BJP and AAP, predicting a strong Congress comeback in the upcoming assembly election, scheduled from February 5 to 8.

