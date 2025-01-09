Chirag Paswan Vows Strong NDA Alliance for Bihar Elections

Union Minister Chirag Paswan has confidently declared that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar will jointly contest the impending state assembly elections. Paswan's assertion comes amid speculation about potential rifts within the coalition.

Speaking to journalists, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president downplayed comments by RJD's Lalu Prasad that suggested potential collaboration with JD(U) leader and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, stating that no NDA member would align with opposition forces.

Paswan emphasized the coalition's goal of winning over 225 seats in the 243-member legislative assembly, highlighting the unity among members including BJP, JD(U), and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)