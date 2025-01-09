Left Menu

Chirag Paswan Vows Strong NDA Alliance for Bihar Elections

Chirag Paswan, the Union Minister, expressed confidence that the NDA coalition will present a united front in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. He dismissed speculation of any alliance with the opposition, asserting that all NDA partners in Bihar are committed to contesting together and securing over 225 seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 09-01-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 18:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Chirag Paswan has confidently declared that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar will jointly contest the impending state assembly elections. Paswan's assertion comes amid speculation about potential rifts within the coalition.

Speaking to journalists, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president downplayed comments by RJD's Lalu Prasad that suggested potential collaboration with JD(U) leader and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, stating that no NDA member would align with opposition forces.

Paswan emphasized the coalition's goal of winning over 225 seats in the 243-member legislative assembly, highlighting the unity among members including BJP, JD(U), and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

