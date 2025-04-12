Power Struggle: The AIADMK-BJP Alliance Under Scrutiny
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin criticized the AIADMK-BJP alliance, claiming it prioritizes power over state rights and is destined to fail. He accused the alliance of corruption and undermining Tamil culture, alleging that it formed under political pressures disregarding ideological compatibility or Tamil Nadu's interests.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has strongly criticized the recent alliance between the AIADMK and BJP, labeling it a hasty union driven by a 'hunger for power.' Stalin argued that this coalition is fundamentally against the protection of state rights and Tamil cultural ideals, predicting its inevitable failure.
Stalin's sharp remarks came in the wake of an announcement that united Tamil Nadu's main opposition party AIADMK with the BJP. Despite the AIADMK's vocal opposition to elements like NEET, the imposition of Hindi, and certain policies, Stalin alleged that the alliance disregards these stances. He noted the absence of discussions on a coherent ideological basis, stating that a Common Minimum Programme was merely a vague assurance.
Stalin further accused the BJP of a covert strategy to erode Tamil rights through measures such as constituency delimitation and Hindi promotion. Criticizing the legitimacy of the AIADMK-BJP partnership, he pointed to historical corruption charges within the AIADMK leadership, teasing the contradiction in BJP's anti-corruption stance. The Tamil Nadu chief minister warned that the people would resist any external pressures threatening the state's dignity.
