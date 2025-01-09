Left Menu

GST Debate: High Taxes, Minimal Benefits, Says Congress

Congress leader Pawan Khera criticized the BJP-led government, stating that while there has been a significant increase in Income Tax and GST collections, the benefits have not reached the people. He voiced concerns over the complexity and impact of GST on the middle class and poor, outlining tax disparities.

Congress leader Pawan Khera has raised concerns about the rising Income Tax and GST collections, which have increased by 240% and 170% respectively over the past five years, yet allegedly failed to benefit the public.

Khera sharply criticized the GST system, calling it one of the toughest taxes, despite the government's 'One Nation-One Tax' claim, pointing out its impact on the middle class and low-income groups.

Highlighting disparities, he stated that half of the population bears the brunt of 64% GST contributions, while 3% wealthy individuals pay only 10%. Khera also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of avoiding public scrutiny and press conferences.

