A Gentle Legacy: Remembering Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, will be honored on Thursday during a state funeral in Washington, D.C., attended by key figures such as President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump.

Rev. Carter, who navigated economic challenges and a hostage crisis during his White House tenure from 1977 to 1981, went on to earn the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his humanitarian efforts.

Described by many as a gentle and principled leader, Carter has left a legacy of peace and integrity, with thousands coming to pay their respects at the U.S. Capitol ahead of his funeral.

(With inputs from agencies.)