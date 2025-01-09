Left Menu

A Gentle Legacy: Remembering Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter, the 39th U.S. president, will be honored with a state funeral attended by dignitaries including President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump. Admired for his humanitarian work, Carter is remembered for his integrity and peacemaking efforts, having received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, will be honored on Thursday during a state funeral in Washington, D.C., attended by key figures such as President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump.

Rev. Carter, who navigated economic challenges and a hostage crisis during his White House tenure from 1977 to 1981, went on to earn the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his humanitarian efforts.

Described by many as a gentle and principled leader, Carter has left a legacy of peace and integrity, with thousands coming to pay their respects at the U.S. Capitol ahead of his funeral.

