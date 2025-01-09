Left Menu

Ghana's Newly Named Finance Minister: A Strategic Appointment for Economic Revival

Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Cassiel Ato Forson as finance minister, following Mahama's recent election victory. Mahama aims to rejuvenate the economy and create jobs. With Forson's financial expertise, plus the appointments of John Abdulai Jinapor as energy minister and Dominic Akuritinga Ayine as justice minister, Mahama's government seeks swift action.

In a strategic move to address economic challenges, Ghana's newly elected President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Cassiel Ato Forson as the finance minister. Forson, a seasoned chartered accountant and lawmaker, is tasked with steering the nation toward economic recovery amid rising public discontent.

Mahama is assembling a government determined to tackle the economic crisis inherited from previous administrations. His experience as a former president from 2012 to 2017 adds a layer of familiarity with the issues at hand, and he has committed to fostering a robust business environment by combating corruption and fortifying economic stability.

Forson's appointment is part of Mahama's proactive approach, as he pledged to swiftly assemble his cabinet. With two-thirds majority control in Parliament, the National Democratic Congress is poised to expedite ministerial nominations, including Forson's, signaling a concerted effort to bolster Ghana's economic prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

