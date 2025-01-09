Unity over Conflict: Abdullah's Vision for Jammu and Kashmir
Farooq Abdullah emphasizes cooperation with the Centre for Jammu and Kashmir's development. He stresses the importance of addressing unemployment and prioritizing people's needs over political conflicts. Abdullah also highlights the significance of safety at religious events and reiterates the need for statehood in the region.
- Country:
- India
In a significant statement, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah has reiterated his commitment to collaborating with the Centre to tackle Jammu and Kashmir's pressing issues, rather than engaging in conflicts.
Abdullah emphasized that addressing unemployment and the dire state of local hospitals and schools is crucial for the region's growth. He also expressed concerns about the INDIA alliance's unity, asserting its importance in combating hatred and strengthening the nation beyond electoral battles.
Highlighting religious safety, Abdullah called for robust measures to prevent accidents at mass gatherings like the Maha Kumbh, underscoring their cultural importance. He also advocated for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood to stabilize governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unemployment Crisis in Gilgit-Baltistan: A Call for Change
German Unemployment Rises Below Expectations in December
UPDATE 1-German unemployment rises less than expected in December, labour office says
Unemployment Claims Hit 11-Month Low Amid Sluggish Hiring and Economic Uncertainty
U.S. Unemployment Claims Hit 11-Month Low Amid Fed's Gradual Rate Cuts