Unity over Conflict: Abdullah's Vision for Jammu and Kashmir

In a significant statement, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah has reiterated his commitment to collaborating with the Centre to tackle Jammu and Kashmir's pressing issues, rather than engaging in conflicts.

Abdullah emphasized that addressing unemployment and the dire state of local hospitals and schools is crucial for the region's growth. He also expressed concerns about the INDIA alliance's unity, asserting its importance in combating hatred and strengthening the nation beyond electoral battles.

Highlighting religious safety, Abdullah called for robust measures to prevent accidents at mass gatherings like the Maha Kumbh, underscoring their cultural importance. He also advocated for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood to stabilize governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)