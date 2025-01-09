BJP's 'Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan' to Honor Constitution and BR Ambedkar
The BJP will launch the 'Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan' in Jharkhand on January 15 to promote constitutional values and honor BR Ambedkar. The campaign, part of a nationwide initiative from January 11 to 25, also aims to highlight the Modi government's efforts to uphold Ambedkar's legacy.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to launch the 'Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan' in Jharkhand this January 15, aiming to celebrate India's Constitution and honor the contributions of BR Ambedkar, according to a party official.
Amar Kumar Bauri, a senior BJP leader and the state coordinator for the drive, announced that the campaign will take place nationwide from January 11 to 25. He mentioned that the initiative will coincide with the party's ongoing membership drive in the state, making adjustments for the busy schedules of its workers.
As part of the campaign, the BJP plans to raise awareness about alleged disrespect towards Ambedkar by the Congress party. Bauri highlighted the Modi government's initiatives, such as the development of 'Panch Teerth', five significant sites linked to Ambedkar, to promote his policies and ideas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jharkhandis would have had to struggle for long had Vajpayee not formed state: Ex-CM Champai
Women of Jharkhand feel unsafe under Hemant Soren govt: BJP MLA Purnima Sahu
Girl Injured in Jharkhand Gun Mishap, Not IED Blast
Jharkhand Mourns Former PM Singh; State Events Canceled
Jharkhand's Health Circuit: A New Era in Patient Care