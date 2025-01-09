BJP's 'Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan' to Honor Constitution and BR Ambedkar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to launch the 'Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan' in Jharkhand this January 15, aiming to celebrate India's Constitution and honor the contributions of BR Ambedkar, according to a party official.

Amar Kumar Bauri, a senior BJP leader and the state coordinator for the drive, announced that the campaign will take place nationwide from January 11 to 25. He mentioned that the initiative will coincide with the party's ongoing membership drive in the state, making adjustments for the busy schedules of its workers.

As part of the campaign, the BJP plans to raise awareness about alleged disrespect towards Ambedkar by the Congress party. Bauri highlighted the Modi government's initiatives, such as the development of 'Panch Teerth', five significant sites linked to Ambedkar, to promote his policies and ideas.

(With inputs from agencies.)