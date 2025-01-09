Rahul Gandhi to Kick Off Election Campaign in Delhi

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, is poised to galvanize support in the capital as he addresses his inaugural election rally on January 13, ahead of crucial assembly elections. Party's Delhi chief, Devender Yadav, confirmed this development while outlining the party's strategic mobilization plan.

The rally is speculated to take place in the Seelampur area of northeast Delhi, a location pivotal for Congress's outreach efforts. This move matches earlier engagements by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who recently conducted two programmes attacking the current administration led by Arvind Kejriwal.

As part of their electoral push, the Congress organized the Delhi Nyay Yatra, concluding its month-long journey on December 7. This initiative paralleled Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and aimed at energizing party cadres before the city heads to polls on February 5, with results expected by February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)