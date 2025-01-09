Canada Eyes Retaliatory Tariffs Amid Threats from Trump

In a move that could escalate trade tensions, Canada is weighing retaliatory tariffs on a range of U.S. products, should President-elect Donald Trump enforce a proposed 25% tariff on Canadian imports.

According to local reports, this list could include orange juice, a key product from Trump's home state, Florida, as well as ceramics and plastic goods. The decision remains tentative as Canadian officials engage with potential members of the Trump administration to clarify their stance.

Though Trump's tariff threats came after calls to curb migrant and drug flows from Canada and Mexico, it is yet unclear whether he will act on these threats, leaving Canada's response in a holding pattern.

