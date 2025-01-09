Left Menu

Canada Eyes Retaliatory Tariffs Amid Threats from Trump

Canada is considering imposing retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products, including Florida's orange juice, if President-elect Trump implements a 25% tariff on Canadian imports. Other items like ceramics and plastic goods are also under consideration. The final list is not confirmed, and discussions with U.S. officials continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 09-01-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 20:49 IST
Canada Eyes Retaliatory Tariffs Amid Threats from Trump
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

In a move that could escalate trade tensions, Canada is weighing retaliatory tariffs on a range of U.S. products, should President-elect Donald Trump enforce a proposed 25% tariff on Canadian imports.

According to local reports, this list could include orange juice, a key product from Trump's home state, Florida, as well as ceramics and plastic goods. The decision remains tentative as Canadian officials engage with potential members of the Trump administration to clarify their stance.

Though Trump's tariff threats came after calls to curb migrant and drug flows from Canada and Mexico, it is yet unclear whether he will act on these threats, leaving Canada's response in a holding pattern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025