Britain to Consult Businesses on U.S. Tariffs Retaliation Strategy

Britain is set to consult businesses about possible retaliatory measures in response to President Donald Trump's imposition of 10% tariffs on British imports. Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds announced this approach, emphasizing that the move is a formal step to retain all negotiation options.

While other economies, including the European Union, have leaned towards retaliatory tariffs, Britain remains hopeful for an economic agreement with the United States. Reynolds explained that if a deal is reached that removes the tariffs, the consultation process and any resultant measures would be halted.

The consultation will proceed over the next four weeks, offering a platform for businesses to provide input on products potentially subject to UK tariffs. An initial list of these products will be published as guidance to facilitate discussion.

