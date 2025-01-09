GST Debate: BJP Slams Congress over 'Tax Propaganda'
The BJP has accused the Congress of spreading negative propaganda against GST, citing its success as a trigger for opposition. BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam criticized Congress for its past corruption linked with tax loopholes. Conversely, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge accused the government of exploiting GST for 'tax terrorism'.
The BJP on Thursday confronted the Congress over what it termed as baseless propaganda concerning the Goods and Services Tax (GST). According to BJP national spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam, the Congress is increasingly 'rattled' by the success of GST, which takes away avenues for corruption due to its efficiency.
Conversely, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged misconduct on the part of the Narendra Modi administration, labeling GST as a tool for 'looting' the hard-earned income of the middle class. Kharge criticized the multi-tiered rates, calling for an end to 'tax terrorism' in the upcoming budget.
Islam defended the GST framework, highlighting that it has broken records in collections, reaching Rs 16.33 lakh crore for FY 2024-25. He noted that decisions in the GST council, where opposition-ruled states have representation, have all been unanimous, challenging Congress's narrative.
