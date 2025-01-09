Sarkozy's Legal Battles: The Alleged Libyan Conspiracy

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, standing before a Paris court, vehemently denied accusations of illegal Libyan funding for his 2007 presidential campaign, labeling it a 'conspiracy.'

Charged with concealing embezzlement and criminal conspiracy, Sarkozy could face a decade in jail if found guilty, with investigators claiming he brokered a deal with Libya's Muammar Gaddafi in 2005.

Despite a decade of probing, no evidence of millions allegedly received has surfaced. Skeptics, however, question Sarkozy's strategy, as French NGO Sherpa scrutinizes the conspiracy theory angle.

