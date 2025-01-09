Left Menu

Sarkozy's Legal Battles: The Alleged Libyan Conspiracy

Nicolas Sarkozy, former French president, is on trial for allegedly receiving illegal campaign financing from Libya. Prosecutors claim he made a deal with Muammar Gaddafi for millions in 2007. Sarkozy denies the accusations, calling them a conspiracy. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, standing before a Paris court, vehemently denied accusations of illegal Libyan funding for his 2007 presidential campaign, labeling it a 'conspiracy.'

Charged with concealing embezzlement and criminal conspiracy, Sarkozy could face a decade in jail if found guilty, with investigators claiming he brokered a deal with Libya's Muammar Gaddafi in 2005.

Despite a decade of probing, no evidence of millions allegedly received has surfaced. Skeptics, however, question Sarkozy's strategy, as French NGO Sherpa scrutinizes the conspiracy theory angle.

