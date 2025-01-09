Protests Erupt as Maduro Clings to Power Amid Election Controversy

Riot police were deployed in Venezuela's capital on Thursday as protests erupted against President Nicolás Maduro's controversial attempt to retain power, despite allegations that he lost last summer's election by a landslide. The National Assembly, controlled by Maduro's ruling socialist party, plans to inaugurate him for another term.

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, banned from running against Maduro, called for mass protests to prevent his swearing-in. Her appeal mobilized supporters, albeit fewer due to fears of violence, as Maduro's security forces are known for their harsh crackdown on dissent since the disputed election.

International recognition for opposition candidate Edmundo González grows, with entities like the United States acknowledging him as Venezuela's legitimate leader. This comes as pro-government armed groups aim to dissuade protestors and international observers question the election results.

(With inputs from agencies.)