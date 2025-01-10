Left Menu

Labour's Crackdown: Britain's New Era in Tackling Illegal Migration

Since July, Britain's Labour government has removed 16,400 illegal migrants, marking the highest removal rate since 2018. Prime Minister Keir Starmer dismantled the Conservative migration scheme, focusing on cracking down on people-smuggling gangs and establishing a new sanctions regime. The government reports a 24% increase in enforced returns.

In a bold move, Britain's Labour government announced Thursday that it has deported 16,400 illegal migrants since taking office in July, achieving the highest removal rate since 2018. This marks a significant shift in the country's migration strategy under Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Starmer dismantled the controversial Conservative policy of sending illegal migrants to Rwanda, opting instead for a comprehensive approach. The newly established Border Security Command is targeting people-smuggling networks that facilitate the dangerous journey across the Channel in small boats.

The government is also preparing a new sanctions regime aimed at cracking down on leaders of smuggling networks, as record numbers of migrants attempt the perilous crossing each year. Deportations, including 2,580 foreign criminals, have jumped 24% year-over-year since Labour took power.

