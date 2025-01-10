Left Menu

Venezuelan Tensions Rise Ahead of Maduro's Inauguration

Venezuelan opposition, led by Maria Corina Machado, protests against President Nicolas Maduro before his third-term inauguration. Both parties claim last year's election win amid accusations and arrests. The opposition seeks international support for Edmundo Gonzalez, who is deemed president-elect by some countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 00:20 IST
On Thursday, Venezuelan opposition parties staged nationwide protests led by leader Maria Corina Machado. The demonstrations aimed to challenge President Nicolas Maduro one day before his expected inauguration for a third six-year term. Both opposition and government supporters continue to dispute last year's presidential election results.

Amid the unrest, authorities have accused the opposition of conspiracy, issuing arrest warrants and detaining political figures. Meanwhile, the opposition has presented vote tallies suggesting Edmundo Gonzalez as the legitimate winner, gaining international backing, including from the United States.

Tensions are high across the country with rallies and counter-marches. Security forces have employed measures such as tear gas to disperse protesters in various cities, while government supporters claim to defend Venezuela's democracy against foreign intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

