Future of Ukraine's Defense: Navigating U.S. Policy Shifts

Boris Pistorius, Germany's Defense Minister, addressed possible shifts in U.S. policy that could influence Ukraine's defense strategy. Speaking before Trump's inauguration, he suggested that allies may need to adapt if the U.S. changes its involvement.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called for unwavering support for Ukraine in its struggle against Russian aggression. Declining to speculate on Trump's future actions, Austin emphasized the importance of continued cooperation among allies.

As the U.S. commits billions in assistance to Ukraine, speculation rises about Trump's potential policies that could placate Moscow but at a potentially hefty cost for Kyiv.

