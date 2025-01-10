Musk's Political Moves: Swaying European Votes

Elon Musk recently engaged in a conversation with Alice Weidel, the chancellor candidate from Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), on his social media platform X. Musk urged Germans to support the AfD in the upcoming election, displaying his growing ambition to influence European politics.

The discussion ranged widely, from immigration to energy policy and the exit from nuclear power, which both Musk and Weidel criticized as "crazy." Musk defended his involvement in German politics due to Tesla's significant investments in the country, recounting bureaucratic challenges faced during the establishment of Tesla's first European plant.

Musk's outspoken support for AfD has raised alarms among European leaders. Concerns are mounting over potential outside influences on regional politics, prompting the European Commission to examine the platform X for any infractions related to the Digital Services Act, a move to protect democratic processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)