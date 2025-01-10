Left Menu

Venezuelan Opposition Leader Maria Corina Machado Detained and Freed

Maria Corina Machado, Venezuela's opposition leader, was briefly detained after participating in an anti-government march in Caracas. This marked her first public appearance in months. During her detention, Machado was reportedly compelled to record several videos before being released.

Maria Corina Machado
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was briefly detained on Thursday, a move confirmed by her Vente Venezuela party on social media.

The detention occurred following Machado's participation in an anti-government demonstration in Caracas, her first public act in several months, which reportedly included gunfire.

While detained, Machado was allegedly forced to record a series of videos, according to her political movement. She was subsequently released, raising concerns over political freedoms in Venezuela.

