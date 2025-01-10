Venezuelan Opposition Leader Maria Corina Machado Detained and Freed

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was briefly detained on Thursday, a move confirmed by her Vente Venezuela party on social media.

The detention occurred following Machado's participation in an anti-government demonstration in Caracas, her first public act in several months, which reportedly included gunfire.

While detained, Machado was allegedly forced to record a series of videos, according to her political movement. She was subsequently released, raising concerns over political freedoms in Venezuela.

(With inputs from agencies.)