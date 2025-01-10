Venezuelan Opposition Leader Maria Corina Machado Detained and Freed
Maria Corina Machado, Venezuela's opposition leader, was briefly detained after participating in an anti-government march in Caracas. This marked her first public appearance in months. During her detention, Machado was reportedly compelled to record several videos before being released.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 10-01-2025 02:39 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 02:39 IST
- Country:
- Venezuela
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was briefly detained on Thursday, a move confirmed by her Vente Venezuela party on social media.
The detention occurred following Machado's participation in an anti-government demonstration in Caracas, her first public act in several months, which reportedly included gunfire.
While detained, Machado was allegedly forced to record a series of videos, according to her political movement. She was subsequently released, raising concerns over political freedoms in Venezuela.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Leader's Bold Protest: A Barefoot March Against Injustice
Interest rates on small savings schemes like PPF, NSC remain unchanged for January-March quarter: Govt notification.
Embassy Standoff: Venezuelan Opposition's 'Prison' Struggles in Caracas
March for Unity: Bangladesh's Defining Moment
North India to get below normal rainfall in January to March period: IMD.