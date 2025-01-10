Guterres Backs South Korea's Democratic Resilience

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has reinforced his faith in the resilience and strength of South Korea's democratic system. This endorsement came during a phone conversation with the nation's acting president, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok, as reported by South Korea's finance ministry on Friday.

In their discussion, Choi, who temporarily fills the presidential role, assured Guterres of his dedication to maintaining stability in managing the country's affairs, both domestically and internationally. This assurance comes amidst South Korea's continuous efforts to uphold its democratic processes.

The finance ministry's statement highlighted Choi's firm commitment to safeguarding South Korea's political stability and ensuring steady progress in foreign relations, reflecting a poised and methodical approach during this transitional phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)