Guterres Backs South Korea's Democratic Resilience
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed confidence in South Korea's democratic resilience during a call with acting President Choi Sang-mok. Choi affirmed his commitment to stable management of state affairs and foreign relations, according to the country's finance ministry.
- Country:
- South Korea
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has reinforced his faith in the resilience and strength of South Korea's democratic system. This endorsement came during a phone conversation with the nation's acting president, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok, as reported by South Korea's finance ministry on Friday.
In their discussion, Choi, who temporarily fills the presidential role, assured Guterres of his dedication to maintaining stability in managing the country's affairs, both domestically and internationally. This assurance comes amidst South Korea's continuous efforts to uphold its democratic processes.
The finance ministry's statement highlighted Choi's firm commitment to safeguarding South Korea's political stability and ensuring steady progress in foreign relations, reflecting a poised and methodical approach during this transitional phase.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
20 Years On: Honoring the Resilience and Loss of the Indian Ocean Tsunami
Resilience and Remorse: Somali Migrants' Deadly Journey
World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience
Capital Formation Set for Revival: Finance Ministry Predicts Economic Upturn
King Charles III Honors WWII Heroes and Community Resilience in Heartfelt Christmas Message