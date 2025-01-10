Left Menu

Guterres Backs South Korea's Democratic Resilience

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed confidence in South Korea's democratic resilience during a call with acting President Choi Sang-mok. Choi affirmed his commitment to stable management of state affairs and foreign relations, according to the country's finance ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 10-01-2025 06:17 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 06:17 IST
Guterres Backs South Korea's Democratic Resilience
United Nations
  • Country:
  • South Korea

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has reinforced his faith in the resilience and strength of South Korea's democratic system. This endorsement came during a phone conversation with the nation's acting president, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok, as reported by South Korea's finance ministry on Friday.

In their discussion, Choi, who temporarily fills the presidential role, assured Guterres of his dedication to maintaining stability in managing the country's affairs, both domestically and internationally. This assurance comes amidst South Korea's continuous efforts to uphold its democratic processes.

The finance ministry's statement highlighted Choi's firm commitment to safeguarding South Korea's political stability and ensuring steady progress in foreign relations, reflecting a poised and methodical approach during this transitional phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025