Diplomatic Prelude: Trump to Meet Putin

Donald Trump, the U.S. President-elect, announced that a meeting is being arranged between him and Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, he offered no specific timeline. This revelation came during Trump's talk with Republican governors at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

Donald Trump, the incoming U.S. President, declared on Thursday that plans are underway for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump stated, "He wants to meet, and we are setting it up," during his address to Republican governors at Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

The announcement signals a potential thaw in U.S.-Russia relations, although Trump provided no specific dates for the proposed meeting.

This development, emerging from the informal setting of Palm Beach, highlights a noteworthy diplomatic initiative as Trump prepares to assume the presidency.

