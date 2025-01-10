Left Menu

Maria Corina Machado: A Symbol of Resistance Against Maduro's Regime

Maria Corina Machado, a Venezuelan opposition leader, was briefly detained amid protests in Caracas. Despite her release, tensions remain high as the opposition challenges President Maduro's legitimacy. With international condemnation and further protests anticipated, the political landscape remains charged ahead of Maduro's impending inauguration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 07:31 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 07:31 IST
Maria Corina Machado

Maria Corina Machado, a prominent Venezuelan opposition leader, was released on Thursday after being detained amid gunfire during a protest in Caracas, according to her political party Vente Venezuela.

This incident occurred during nationwide demonstrations aimed at pressuring President Nicolas Maduro before his third inauguration.

Machado's detainment has drawn condemnation from several governments and highlighted ongoing tensions as opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez continues to dispute the election results. The political climate remains fraught as Venezuela approaches a crucial moment in its modern history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

