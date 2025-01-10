Maria Corina Machado: A Symbol of Resistance Against Maduro's Regime

Maria Corina Machado, a prominent Venezuelan opposition leader, was released on Thursday after being detained amid gunfire during a protest in Caracas, according to her political party Vente Venezuela.

This incident occurred during nationwide demonstrations aimed at pressuring President Nicolas Maduro before his third inauguration.

Machado's detainment has drawn condemnation from several governments and highlighted ongoing tensions as opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez continues to dispute the election results. The political climate remains fraught as Venezuela approaches a crucial moment in its modern history.

(With inputs from agencies.)