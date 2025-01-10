Political Turmoil: South Korea's Presidential Drama

In a tumultuous turn of events, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's security chief has declared the arrest attempts on the impeached leader as unjust, citing risks of potential bloodshed. The ongoing probe into Yoon's martial law attempt raises critical questions of law and governance in the nation.

Park Chong-jun, head of the Presidential Security Service and a former senior police official, underlines the dire need to avoid any physical confrontations. Arriving for police questioning, Park emphasized the impropriety of arresting a sitting president and the necessity of aligning Yoon's treatment with South Korea's global stature.

Meanwhile, public sentiment remains divided. Polls indicate a resurgence of support for Yoon's People Power Party, despite continued calls for his ousting. The unfolding legal and political drama not only tests Yoon's resilience but also reflects broader concerns regarding the country's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)