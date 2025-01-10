Liberal Leadership Race Heats Up Ahead of 2025 Elections
The Canadian Liberal Party plans to choose a new leader on March 9 due to Justin Trudeau stepping down. The party is facing a challenging pre-election period according to polls. Potential candidates for leadership include Chrystia Freeland and Mark Carney, with leadership race regulations announced.
The Canadian Liberal Party announced that it will hold a leadership election on March 9 as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau prepares to step down. Trudeau's decision follows intense pressure over poor polling results that suggest a potential defeat in the 2025 elections.
While Trudeau intends to remain as prime minister until a new leader is chosen, political insiders point to Chrystia Freeland and Mark Carney as likely candidates. The leadership race regulations were discussed at a recent National Board of Directors meeting.
Despite Trudeau's strong objections to potential U.S. policy moves led by President-elect Donald Trump, Canadian voters appear poised to back the opposition party, making this leadership decision crucial for the Liberal Party's future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
