Historic Courtroom Drama: Trump Faces Sentencing for Hush Money Convictions

In a historic moment for the United States, President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to face sentencing on Friday for his New York hush money conviction. This follows the Supreme Court's decision not to intervene in the case.

The proceedings in a Manhattan courtroom mark a significant point in U.S. politics, as Trump could become the first person convicted of a felony to assume the presidency. Judge Juan M. Merchan plans an unconditional discharge, opting for no jail time, probation, or fines, avoiding complex constitutional issues.

The case involves allegations of falsifying business records to hide a $130,000 payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels. Trump denies any wrongdoing, accusing adversaries of a politically motivated prosecution. Despite numerous legal appeals, his defense team was unable to overturn the conviction or delay sentencing.

(With inputs from agencies.)