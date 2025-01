Diplomatic Overture: Lebanon's PM Meets Syria's Leader

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati is scheduled for a diplomatic meeting with Syria's de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus this Saturday, following his invitation last week.

Mikati's visit, confirmed by a Lebanese source, marks a significant engagement between the two nations amid regional tensions.

The meeting's timing suggests crucial discussions on diplomatic relations and regional issues that may impact both countries and the broader Middle Eastern geopolitical landscape.

