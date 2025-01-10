Elon Musk's Political Play: EU Scrutiny on AfD Endorsement

Elon Musk's impending discussion with Alice Weidel, leader of Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, on his platform X, has drawn the European Commission's attention. The Commission aims to monitor any potential misinformation spread ahead of Germany's pivotal elections next month.

The backdrop is the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA), which seeks to curb illegal content like hate speech and election manipulation. Musk's platform, X, remains under investigation since 2023 for its role in content dissemination and measures to tackle misinformation.

Musk's political endorsements, including support for Germany's AfD, have stirred controversy. The AfD, labeled right-wing extremist, faces isolation from mainstream German political parties. Musk's comments have sparked tension in Berlin, illustrating the growing intersection between his corporate influence and European politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)