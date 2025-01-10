The Controversial Race for Delhi's Leadership: Political Rivalries and Accusations
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi claims that BJP plans to project Ramesh Bidhuri as their chief ministerial candidate, characterizing him as an 'abusive' leader. Upcoming assembly polls see Atishi against BJP's Bidhuri and Congress's Alka Lamba. The elections will be held on February 5.
In a stirring announcement, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi alleged that credible sources have revealed BJP's plan to nominate Ramesh Bidhuri as its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming assembly elections. Atishi described Bidhuri as 'the most abusive leader' of the party.
This assertion comes as Atishi seeks re-election from Kalkaji, facing off against both BJP's Bidhuri and Congress’s Alka Lamba for a seat in the Delhi Assembly. AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, have often referred to BJP as the 'Gali Galauj' Party due to its leaders’ persistent verbal attacks.
Bidhuri has been embroiled in controversies due to his derogatory remarks against Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others, reportedly saying roads in his constituency would be as smooth as Gandhi's cheeks. The election, crucial to Delhi's political landscape, is set for February 5.
