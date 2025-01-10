Congress Appeals for Fair Electoral Conduct in Delhi

On Friday, Congress leaders called on Delhi's chief electoral officer, urging written instructions for police to maintain discipline during polling. Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav expressed concerns about the harassment faced by party workers in prior elections.

Yadav highlighted that inadequate guidelines led to Congress workers being targeted under the Model Code of Conduct, which compromised democratic processes. The letter submitted emphasized the need for clear instructions on political party operations near polling stations.

The Congress leaders also called for efficient election management in high-turnout areas to avoid long queues and voting delays. They requested strict verification processes for any changes to the voters' list.

(With inputs from agencies.)