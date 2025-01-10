Turkey and EU: Stalled Talks Amid Political Strains
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressed skepticism about advancing discussions with the EU due to the bloc's political structure. While maintaining strong bilateral relations with member states, Turkey sees challenges with EU institutions.
In a recent statement, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressed doubt over advancing discussions with the European Union, citing concerns about the current political dynamics within the bloc's structure.
During a press conference held in Istanbul, Fidan noted that while Turkey maintains strong bilateral ties with EU member nations, its relationship with the bloc's institutions remains less robust.
Despite these challenges, he emphasized that cooperation between Turkey and the EU continues, albeit with certain limitations.
