Turkey and EU: Stalled Talks Amid Political Strains

In a recent statement, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressed doubt over advancing discussions with the European Union, citing concerns about the current political dynamics within the bloc's structure.

During a press conference held in Istanbul, Fidan noted that while Turkey maintains strong bilateral ties with EU member nations, its relationship with the bloc's institutions remains less robust.

Despite these challenges, he emphasized that cooperation between Turkey and the EU continues, albeit with certain limitations.

(With inputs from agencies.)