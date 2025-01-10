Left Menu

Turkey and EU: Stalled Talks Amid Political Strains

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressed skepticism about advancing discussions with the EU due to the bloc's political structure. While maintaining strong bilateral relations with member states, Turkey sees challenges with EU institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 10-01-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 15:43 IST
Turkey and EU: Stalled Talks Amid Political Strains
Representative Image (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a recent statement, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressed doubt over advancing discussions with the European Union, citing concerns about the current political dynamics within the bloc's structure.

During a press conference held in Istanbul, Fidan noted that while Turkey maintains strong bilateral ties with EU member nations, its relationship with the bloc's institutions remains less robust.

Despite these challenges, he emphasized that cooperation between Turkey and the EU continues, albeit with certain limitations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025