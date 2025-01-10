Delhi Drama: AAP vs BJP Over 'Fake Voter' Claims

The political landscape in Delhi heated up as the BJP staged a protest against the AAP on Friday, accusing them of making 'false' claims about voter registration ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

Protesters carried placards with messages such as 'Purvanchal Virodhi Kejriwal,' denouncing the AAP leader, Arvind Kejriwal. Despite police efforts to control the situation using water cannons, the crowd remained intent on expressing their anger.

Kejriwal had earlier accused the BJP of voter manipulation by registering 'fake' voters from neighboring states. This sparked a fierce backlash from the BJP, escalating political tensions as the February elections draw near.

