Delhi Drama: AAP vs BJP Over 'Fake Voter' Claims
The Delhi BJP staged a protest against AAP, accusing them of falsely claiming voter registration manipulation involving residents from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The protest highlighted tensions between parties as assembly polls approached, with accusing AAP of insulting the Purvanchali community and using manipulative tactics.
- Country:
- India
The political landscape in Delhi heated up as the BJP staged a protest against the AAP on Friday, accusing them of making 'false' claims about voter registration ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.
Protesters carried placards with messages such as 'Purvanchal Virodhi Kejriwal,' denouncing the AAP leader, Arvind Kejriwal. Despite police efforts to control the situation using water cannons, the crowd remained intent on expressing their anger.
Kejriwal had earlier accused the BJP of voter manipulation by registering 'fake' voters from neighboring states. This sparked a fierce backlash from the BJP, escalating political tensions as the February elections draw near.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
"Atishi is not listening to Arvind Kejriwal": BJP leader Gaurav Vallabh
Congress leader Ajay Maken called Arvind Kejriwal 'anti-national', party must take action against him in 24 hours: AAP leader Sanjay Singh.
Assam Releases Final Electoral Rolls for 2025 Panchayat Elections
AAP will launch 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojna' after returning to power in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal.
I do not engage myself in personal attacks: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on PM Narendra Modi's ''Sheeshmahal'' jibe at him.