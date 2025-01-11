RPI (Athawale) Joins Delhi Election Race Amidst OBC Controversy

In a move marking its active involvement in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, the Republican Party of India (Athawale) has declared its candidacy by unveiling a list of 15 candidates. This development, coming as part of the National Democratic Alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, sees support extended to BJP in the remaining seats within the 70-seat legislature.

As electoral preparations advance, the competition intensifies with political parties vying for dominance. The BJP has so far declared candidates for 29 constituencies, while Congress detailed 47 contenders across two separate lists. Notably, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has already positioned itself by announcing candidates for all 70 seats, highlighting the stakes in this crucial electoral battle.

Amidst the election fervor, controversy stirs as Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav accuses the AAP government of neglecting policy advancements for Other Backward Classes, notably the Jat community, over the past decade. Yadav emphasizes historical context and decisions affecting the Jat community, bringing attention to ongoing socio-political dynamics ahead of the February 5 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)