Diplomatic Dynamics: Kellogg's Presence in Paris Highlights U.S.-Iran Tensions
Keith Kellogg, U.S. President-elect Trump’s envoy for Ukraine, attended an Iranian opposition group's event in Paris, pointing to U.S. interest. The NCRI has called for regime change in Iran and regularly hosts events with high-profile attendees, signaling its influence on U.S. foreign policy.
In a strategic move reflecting heightened U.S.-Iran tensions, Keith Kellogg, designated as the future U.S. envoy for Ukraine, made a notable appearance in Paris at an event held by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).
The gathering, attended by influential figures, further cemented the NCRI's position as a significant voice in opposition to Iran's current regime. It also indicates the incoming Trump administration's keen interest in Iran's political dynamics.
NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi emphasized shifting regional powers and called on Western governments to support the Iranian people. Meanwhile, Kellogg's presence sparked speculation about future U.S. foreign policy stances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Para-Athletes Shine with Record Medal Haul at Paris 2024 Paralympics
Triumphant Turnaround: Manu Bhaker's Historic Wins at Paris 2024 Olympics
BJP's Agnimitra Paul Slams TMC's Ghosh Over Mamata-Netaji Comparison
Bail Granted in High-Profile Elgar Parishad Case: A Turning Point
Controversy Erupts Over Comparison Between Mamata Banerjee and Netaji Bose