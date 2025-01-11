Diplomatic Dynamics: Kellogg's Presence in Paris Highlights U.S.-Iran Tensions

In a strategic move reflecting heightened U.S.-Iran tensions, Keith Kellogg, designated as the future U.S. envoy for Ukraine, made a notable appearance in Paris at an event held by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).

The gathering, attended by influential figures, further cemented the NCRI's position as a significant voice in opposition to Iran's current regime. It also indicates the incoming Trump administration's keen interest in Iran's political dynamics.

NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi emphasized shifting regional powers and called on Western governments to support the Iranian people. Meanwhile, Kellogg's presence sparked speculation about future U.S. foreign policy stances.

