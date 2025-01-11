BJP Unveils Key Candidates for Delhi Assembly Elections
The BJP has announced its second list of 29 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Notable inclusions are Kapil Mishra, associated with Hindutva politics, and Harish Khurana, the son of ex-chief minister Madan Lal Khurana. The elections will take place on February 5, with counting on February 8.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its second list of 29 candidates contesting the Delhi Assembly elections, bolstering its line-up with prominent figures.
Among the key candidates is Kapil Mishra, previously linked with the Aam Aadmi Party, now campaigning from Karawal Nagar and known for his hardline Hindutva stance. Also fielded is Harish Khurana, whose political lineage is notable as he is the son of Madan Lal Khurana, former chief minister of Delhi, contesting from Moti Nagar.
With this latest announcement, the BJP has declared candidates for 58 of the 70 assembly seats. Voters are set to head to the polls on February 5, with the results to be declared on February 8.
(With inputs from agencies.)
