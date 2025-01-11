Unity Amidst Tension: Sharad Pawar's Plea for Peace

NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar has engaged in talks with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, aiming to quell rising social unrest in Beed and Parbhani. This unrest follows the murder of a sarpanch and the death of a Dalit youth in custody amidst violent protests over a vandalized Constitution replica.

The murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh fueled political tensions, as one arrested in a related extortion case is linked to minister Dhananjay Munde. The incident sparked widespread protests, raising fears of caste conflicts as Deshmukh was Maratha and the accused from the Vanjari community.

Pawar, drawing from his crisis-management history during the Latur earthquake and 1993 Mumbai blasts, highlighted the need for unified community efforts to restore peace. Emphasizing past cooperation among Maharashtrians, he stressed the necessity of political unity to maintain social harmony amid differences.

(With inputs from agencies.)