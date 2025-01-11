Left Menu

Unity Amidst Tension: Sharad Pawar's Plea for Peace

Sharad Pawar, NCP (SP) leader, consults Maharashtra's Chief Minister Fadnavis to address unrest following a sarpanch's murder and a youth's death in police custody. The incidents stirred communal tension, with fears of caste violence. Pawar emphasized collective efforts to restore social harmony in Beed and Parbhani.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 11-01-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 21:47 IST
Unity Amidst Tension: Sharad Pawar's Plea for Peace
Sharad Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar has engaged in talks with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, aiming to quell rising social unrest in Beed and Parbhani. This unrest follows the murder of a sarpanch and the death of a Dalit youth in custody amidst violent protests over a vandalized Constitution replica.

The murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh fueled political tensions, as one arrested in a related extortion case is linked to minister Dhananjay Munde. The incident sparked widespread protests, raising fears of caste conflicts as Deshmukh was Maratha and the accused from the Vanjari community.

Pawar, drawing from his crisis-management history during the Latur earthquake and 1993 Mumbai blasts, highlighted the need for unified community efforts to restore peace. Emphasizing past cooperation among Maharashtrians, he stressed the necessity of political unity to maintain social harmony amid differences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025