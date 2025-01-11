Left Menu

Ceasefire Breakthrough: High-Stakes Diplomacy in Qatar

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has greenlit the Mossad's involvement in high-level ceasefire talks in Qatar over the ongoing Gaza conflict. The negotiations involve Israel, Hamas, and mediators from the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar. There is mounting pressure to resolve issues surrounding hostages and troop withdrawal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nahariya | Updated: 11-01-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 23:01 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved the participation of Mossad's director in critical ceasefire talks in Qatar, spotlighting potential progress in Gaza conflict negotiations. Netanyahu's office announced the move, indicating high-level involvement crucial for any forthcoming agreement.

The ceasefire discussions, mediated by the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar, have historically stalled, achieving only one brief ceasefire in fifteen months. Netanyahu remains firm on neutralizing Hamas' military capabilities, while Hamas demands a full Israeli withdrawal.

Additional Israeli defense and security heads are also heading to Qatar amidst growing pressure from U.S. political figures to finalize a deal before the administration transition. Key points in talks include hostages' exchange and troop withdrawals.

