Ceasefire Breakthrough: High-Stakes Diplomacy in Qatar

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved the participation of Mossad's director in critical ceasefire talks in Qatar, spotlighting potential progress in Gaza conflict negotiations. Netanyahu's office announced the move, indicating high-level involvement crucial for any forthcoming agreement.

The ceasefire discussions, mediated by the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar, have historically stalled, achieving only one brief ceasefire in fifteen months. Netanyahu remains firm on neutralizing Hamas' military capabilities, while Hamas demands a full Israeli withdrawal.

Additional Israeli defense and security heads are also heading to Qatar amidst growing pressure from U.S. political figures to finalize a deal before the administration transition. Key points in talks include hostages' exchange and troop withdrawals.

(With inputs from agencies.)