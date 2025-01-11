Left Menu

Netanyahu Sends Mossad Chief to Break Stalemate in Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dispatched the Mossad's director to engage in Gaza ceasefire talks in Qatar, marking a significant development in the conflict. The negotiations, hindered by ongoing disagreements, aim to end hostilities between Israel and Hamas, with pressure from both outgoing and incoming U.S. administrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 11-01-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 23:46 IST
Netanyahu Sends Mossad Chief to Break Stalemate in Gaza Ceasefire Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pivotal development towards peace, Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has taken a decisive step by approving the Mossad director's involvement in Gaza ceasefire negotiations held in Qatar. This move underscores the gravity of the situation as high-ranking officials enter the scene.

The talks, facilitated by global powers like the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, have been fraught with challenges. Aware of the deteriorating situation, pressure mounts on both Israel and Hamas to broker peace before the transition of U.S. presidential power.

The negotiations touch on critical issues including the release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and the possible Israeli troop withdrawal, amidst ongoing violence across Gaza that has displaced millions and claimed thousands of lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025