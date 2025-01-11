Netanyahu Sends Mossad Chief to Break Stalemate in Gaza Ceasefire Talks

In a pivotal development towards peace, Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has taken a decisive step by approving the Mossad director's involvement in Gaza ceasefire negotiations held in Qatar. This move underscores the gravity of the situation as high-ranking officials enter the scene.

The talks, facilitated by global powers like the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, have been fraught with challenges. Aware of the deteriorating situation, pressure mounts on both Israel and Hamas to broker peace before the transition of U.S. presidential power.

The negotiations touch on critical issues including the release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and the possible Israeli troop withdrawal, amidst ongoing violence across Gaza that has displaced millions and claimed thousands of lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)