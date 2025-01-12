Left Menu

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya announced his intention to attend the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. president. He emphasized the importance of building a trustworthy relationship with the Trump administration and expressed interest in meeting with Marco Rubio, his likely counterpart.

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya expressed on Sunday his intention to be present at Donald Trump's presidential inauguration on January 20.

Speaking on NHK's debate program, Iwaya emphasized the need to establish a strong, trusting relationship with the Trump administration. He also conveyed his desire to engage with Marco Rubio, who is expected to be his counterpart.

This move highlights Japan's interest in maintaining and strengthening diplomatic ties with the incoming U.S. administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

